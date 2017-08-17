Barcelona: Van hits crowd near Las Ramblas tourist spot

(CNN) A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, local police say.

The incident took place near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a Catalan police spokesman.

Police believe several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Reuters reported that Catalan emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

Developing story - more to come