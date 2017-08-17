'Logan Lucky' finds winning hand in low-key caper

(CNN) A star-studded caper from "Ocean's Eleven" director Steven Soderbergh, "Logan Lucky's" business model is at least as interesting as the film itself, designed to bypass the major studios. The result is a breezy, slight, Southern-flavored movie where the cast appears to be having enough fun to prove mildly infectious.

Channing Tatum stars as Jimmy Logan, who -- facing the prospect of losing shared custody of his daughter when his wife (Katie Holmes) moves away -- decides to knock off a NASCAR event at the nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway. Laid off from his construction gig there, Jimmy knows the setup, enlisting his brother Clyde (Adam Driver), sister Mellie (Riley Keogh, who starred in the series based on Soderbergh's "The Girlfriend Experience") and assorted miscreants in the plot.

The Logans have been historically plagued by bad luck, including Clyde, an Iraq vet who lost his arm in the war. Pulling off this big score is thus couched as a test of whether they can break that ostensible curse.

The scheme, naturally, proves wildly elaborate, including -- in a flourish that brings "The A-Team" to mind -- breaking a safecracker (Daniel Craig) out of the local prison just long enough to get the job done without anyone noticing. (As a sign of the cheeky tone, the James Bond star is listed in the closing credits as "And introducing Daniel Craig.")

Soderbergh isn't turning over any new leaves here. If anything, he's essentially recycling, while cashing in on an adept company of players, some of whom approximate a Southern accent better than others.

Read More