(CNN) Why aren't more of us choosing to holiday in plastic cabins?

Why aren't synthetic chalets more popular than wooden beach shacks and concrete pools?

The French architectural collector and curator Eric Touchaleaume believes he has the answer: he blames OPEC.

"The 1970s oil crisis considerably increased the price of plastic materials," he explains, "marking a halt to the vogue of prefabricated plastic houses."

Touchaleaume's current show -- at his Friche de l'Escalette sculpture and architecture park on the outskirts of Marseille -- offers a glimpse of that wild, prefab world those commodity shocks ended.

Read More