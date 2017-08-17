CNN 10 - August 18, 2017

On our last show of the week, we're reporting on a terrorist attack in Spain and a deadly mudslide in Sierra Leone. Following that is an explanation of the controversy surrounding certain Confederate statues in the U.S. And we're taking you to a real-life bat cave where millions of flying mammals put on a show when they emerge each night.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What conflict, in which fighting stopped in 1953, is still technically ongoing because a peace treaty was never signed?

2. How many years ago did a total solar eclipse cross the U.S. from the Pacific to the Atlantic Oceans?

3. What South American nation, which is led by President Nicolas Maduro, is struggling with extreme inflation, recession, and high unemployment?

4. U.S. President Donald Trump recently declared a national emergency in an effort to address a crisis involving what?

5. Name the Pacific island, a U.S. territory, toward which North Korean officials recently discussed firing missiles.

6. Name the ancient Syrian city, once the largest in the country, that now bears the scars of years of civil war with some of the city's eastern section destroyed.

7. Scientists with the World Health Organization say that in war-torn Yemen, there are 500,000 suspected cases of what disease?

8. What three countries are involved in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)?

9. Following a terrorist attack at a popular tourist destination, a minute of silence was scheduled by the mayor of what Spanish city?

10. What kind of animal, of which there are an estimated 1,000 different species, is believed to account for 20 percent of all mammals on Earth?

TRANSCRIPT

