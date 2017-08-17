Icons reflect on the '90s
Updated 3:10 PM ET, Thu August 17, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
From TLC to "Friends," there's a lot to love about the final decade of the 20th century. CNN's Original Series "The Nineties" explores the years that gave us must-see TV, the Internet and Y2K.
The lovestruck genius of Urkel
Actor Jaleel White remembers his starring role in the hit sitcom "Family Matters." According to White, the nerdy next-door neighbor loved cheese and poker but he was also "borderline obsessed" with his crush, Laura.
Why we loved 'Friends' so much
On September 22, 1994, America fell in love when six friends first entered living rooms across the country. "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman shares her insights on one of the most successful shows of the decade.
TLC: the voice of '90s feminism
Arguably one of the most successful "girl groups," TLC used their words, music and unique style to inspire women.
Dressing the decade
The Tommy Hilfiger label exploded in the '90s after the designer dressed musicians, rappers, actors and models from Snoop Dogg to Britney.
'Motownphilly' is back again
Their R&B hits created the soundtrack for '90s teenagers across the country. This is how Boyz II Men literally went from high school into the music business.