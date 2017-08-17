Breaking News
Backstreet Boys talk life before Internet
Backstreet Boys talk life before Internet

    JUST WATCHED

    Backstreet Boys talk life before Internet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Backstreet Boys talk life before Internet 01:27

Icons reflect on the '90s

Updated 3:10 PM ET, Thu August 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

From TLC to "Friends," there's a lot to love about the final decade of the 20th century. CNN's Original Series "The Nineties" explores the years that gave us must-see TV, the Internet and Y2K.

The lovestruck genius of Urkel

Steve Urkel
Steve Urkel

    JUST WATCHED

    Steve Urkel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Steve Urkel 01:48
    Actor Jaleel White remembers his starring role in the hit sitcom "Family Matters." According to White, the nerdy next-door neighbor loved cheese and poker but he was also "borderline obsessed" with his crush, Laura.

      Why we loved 'Friends' so much

      &#39;Friends&#39;
      'Friends'

        JUST WATCHED

        'Friends'

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      'Friends' 01:47
      On September 22, 1994, America fell in love when six friends first entered living rooms across the country. "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman shares her insights on one of the most successful shows of the decade.

      TLC: the voice of '90s feminism

      Read More
      TLC
      TLC

        JUST WATCHED

        TLC

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      TLC 01:56
      Arguably one of the most successful "girl groups," TLC used their words, music and unique style to inspire women.

      Dressing the decade

      Tommy Hilfiger
      Tommy Hilfiger

        JUST WATCHED

        Tommy Hilfiger

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Tommy Hilfiger 02:01
      The Tommy Hilfiger label exploded in the '90s after the designer dressed musicians, rappers, actors and models from Snoop Dogg to Britney.

      'Motownphilly' is back again

      Boyz II Men
      Boyz II Men

        JUST WATCHED

        Boyz II Men

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Boyz II Men 01:52
      Their R&B hits created the soundtrack for '90s teenagers across the country. This is how Boyz II Men literally went from high school into the music business.

      CNN's Original Series "The Nineties" airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.