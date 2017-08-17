South Korea's Moon pledges there will be 'no war on Korean peninsula'

Story highlights South Korean President gives press conference to mark 100 days in power

(CNN) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said US and South Korean policies are aligned on North Korea and promised there "will be no war on the Korean peninsula ever again."

Moon, who took office in May, held a news conference Thursday to mark the first 100 days of his presidency.

During the nationally broadcast event, he said US President Donald Trump had assured South Korea he would consult with them before making any military decisions on North Korea.

"Against North Korea, even with extreme pressure, it has to be solved peacefully and our opinion and US opinion about this matter is not different," Moon said.

The South Korean leader also said North Korea's development of nuclear weapons technology was "nearing" a red line, which he described as "completing an ICBM and weaponizing it with a nuclear head."

