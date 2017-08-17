Joshua Wong and two other Umbrella Movement leaders jailed in Hong Kong

Story highlights Joshua Wong helped lead the 2014 Umbrella Movement and was dubbed the "face of protest"

Observers say there has been a marked decrease in freedoms in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (CNN) A Hong Kong court has jailed Joshua Wong and two other leaders of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement," three years after they helped organize the largest pro-democracy protests ever held in the city.

Wong, 20, was sentenced to eight months in prison Thursday, reduced to six months on account of previous community service, while fellow defendants Nathan Law, 24, and Alex Chow, 26, were sentenced to 10 months, reduced to eight, and eight months, reduced to seven, respectively.

Nathan Law (L), Joshua Wong (C) and Alex Chow, leaders of Hong Kong's 'Umbrella Movement', gesture as they address the media before their sentencing in Hong Kong on August 17, 2017.

After the verdict was read out the gallery fell silent, until the judge banged his gavel to end proceedings and supporters broke out into chants of "shame" and "political persecution."

The case marks a dramatic turnaround from 2014, when the trio helped bring out hundreds of thousands of people to the streets to call for a more direct form of democracy in the former British colony.

Wong, Law and Chow were initially given, and completed, community service sentences, but the Department of Justice appealed, arguing these were an insufficient deterrent.