Joshua Wong and two other Umbrella Movement leaders jailed in Hong Kong

Story highlights Joshua Wong helped lead the 2014 Umbrella Movement and was dubbed the "face of protest"

Observers say there has been a marked decrease in freedoms in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (CNN) A Hong Kong court has jailed Joshua Wong and two other leaders of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement," three years after they helped organize the largest pro-democracy protests ever held in the city.

Wong, 20, was sentenced to eight months in prison Thursday, reduced to six months on account of previous community service, while fellow defendants Nathan Law, 24, and Alex Chow, 26, were sentenced to 10 months, reduced to eight, and eight months, reduced to seven, respectively.

The case marks a dramatic turnaround from 2014, when the trio helped bring out hundreds of thousands of people to the streets to call for a more direct form of democracy in the former British colony.

Wong, Law and Chow were initially given, and completed, community service sentences, but the Department of Justice appealed, arguing these were an insufficient deterrent.

Wong's lawyer said the trio would attempt to appeal the sentence to the city's Court of Final Appeal, but they will begin serving their prison term immediately.