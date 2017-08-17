Far-right Australian senator slammed for burqa 'stunt'

Story highlights Anti-Muslim politician wears burqa in Australian senate session

Politicians decry action as a "stunt"

(CNN) An Australian senator known for her strong stance against Muslim immigration has been widely condemned for wearing a burqa to Parliament House.

In video of the parliamentary session, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson can be seen taking her seat in the floor-length Islamic garment. A voice on the recording can be heard saying, "What on Earth?"

Hanson has long called for the burqa to be banned in public, saying the central issue is the "right of others to see a face."

Senator Pauline Hanson wears a burqa in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 17.

Amid unrest from her fellow senators, Hanson dramatically took off the veil, saying "I'm quite happy to remove this because it's not what should belong in this parliament."

Hanson then asked Attorney General George Brandis, if "in light of what is happening with national security... will you work to ban the burqa?"

Hanson takes off her burqa veil during Senate Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra.