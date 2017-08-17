(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
DEVELOPING: Deadly attack in Barcelona
-- At least 13 people are dead and many others injured after a van plowed through a crowd of people in a popular tourist district in Barcelona, Spain.
-- (Warning, graphic content) Watch a witness video of the immediate aftermath of the attack.
-- Follow the latest updates here.
Charlottesville aftermath
--As a growing number of cities worked to take down Confederate monuments (there are roughly 1,500 symbols of the Confederacy on public land), President Donald Trump denounced their removal as "foolish."
-- Meanwhile, Trump continued his feud with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, after Graham criticized the President's response to the racially motivated protests.
-- Christopher Cantwell, one of the white supremacist organizers featured in Vice's documentary about Charlottesville, appears fearful in this video posted the same weekend as the attack.
-- Spotify deletes white supremacist bands off the streaming service.
Everything else
-- Sierra Leone is in a "race against time" to avoid a new landslide only days after a mudslide claimed more than 330 lives.
-- Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford.
-- Mic becomes the latest media company to lay off staffers to focus more on video journalism.
-- When someone asks if you'd like a little water with that whiskey, say yes. Your taste buds will thank you.