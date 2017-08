(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

DEVELOPING: Deadly attack in Barcelona

-- At least 13 people are dead and many others injured after a van plowed through a crowd of people in a popular tourist district in Barcelona, Spain.

--Watch a witness video of the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Charlottesville aftermath

--As a growing number of cities worked to take down Confederate monuments (there are roughly 1,500 symbols of the Confederacy on public land), President Donald Trump denounced their removal as " foolish ."

-- Meanwhile, Trump continued his feud with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham , after Graham criticized the President's response to the racially motivated protests.

-- Christopher Cantwell, one of the white supremacist organizers featured in Vice's documentary about Charlottesville, appears fearful in this video posted the same weekend as the attack.

-- Spotify deletes white supremacist bands off the streaming service.

Everything else

-- Sierra Leone is in a "race against time" to avoid a new landslide only days after a mudslide claimed more than 330 lives.

-- Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford

-- Mic becomes the latest media company to lay off staffers to focus more on video journalism.