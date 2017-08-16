'The Hunt': Bhadreshkumar Patel and Berny Figueroa

Story highlights Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here

Fugitive: Bhadreshkumar Patel -- Only months after their arranged marriage, a young husband from India allegedly beats his wife to death while the two work an overnight shift in the kitchen of a Maryland donut shop.

Wanted: Bhadreshkumar Patel

Fugitive: Berny Figueroa -- When a toddler inexplicably dies after spending a day in daycare, doctors determine that the cause of death is blunt force trauma -- and the babysitter mysteriously vanishes.