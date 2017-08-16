Story highlights James Bradley faces five federal charges

(CNN) A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted the driver of a semi in which dozens of undocumented immigrants were found last month.

Ten of the people found in the sweltering trailer died.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, faces five charges, including one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in death and one count of transportation of undocumented aliens resulting in death.

If convicted of those charges, he could be sentenced to the death penalty or up to life in prison.

Bradley has said he was not aware of the cargo in his vehicle and only discovered it when he parked at a Walmart in San Antonio and went outside to urinate.

