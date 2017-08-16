Robert E. Lee's great-great grandson OK with Confederate statues coming down

Story highlights Gen. Robert E. Lee's family condemns last weekend's violence in Charlottesville

'If they choose to take those statues down, fine," Gen. Robert E. Lee' s great-great grandson says

(CNN) The great-great grandson of Gen. Robert E. Lee condemned last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and said it might be "appropriate" for Confederate statues to be exhibited in a museum.

"Eventually, someone is going to have to make a decision, and if that's the local lawmaker, so be it. But we have to be able to have that conversation without all of the hatred and the violence. And if they choose to take those statues down, fine," Robert E. Lee V, 54, of Washington DC, told CNN's Polo Sandoval.

"Maybe it's appropriate to have them in museums or to put them in some sort of historical context in that regard," he added.

Gen. Robert E. Lee's bronze statue in Charlottesville was at the center of violent clashes last weekend between white supremacists -- who converged on a park once bearing Lee's name to oppose a plan to remove the statue -- and counterprotesters.

One counterprotester, Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when James Alex Fields Jr., 20, allegedly rammed his car into a group demonstrating against the "Unite the Right" rally. Fields is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

