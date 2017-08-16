Alt-right leader Richard Spencer denied at University of Florida

Story highlights Some online posts said 'The Next Battlefield is in Florida," university president says

Spencer has been denied speaking opportunities at UF and Texas A&M University

(CNN) Alt-right icon Richard Spencer is running out of campuses to host him.

The University of Florida shut down a request by Spencer's group to have him speak on September 12.

"Amid serious concerns for safety, we have decided to deny the National Policy Institute's request to rent event space at the University of Florida," university president W. Kent Fuchs posted on Facebook

"This decision was made after assessing potential risks with campus, community, state and federal law enforcement officials following violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., and continued calls online and in social media for similar violence in Gainesville such as those decreeing: "The Next Battlefield is in Florida."

Fuchs said the decision stemmed from the potential for violence, not the words or ideas.

