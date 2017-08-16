Voyager probes fulfill 40 years of space exploration

Story highlights Voyager 1 and 2 are humanity's longest-living spacecrafts

Voyager 1 is the farthest-traveling spacecraft ever and the only one in interstellar space

(CNN) They say 40 is the new 20, and since they first launched in 1977, NASA's farthest-traveling and longest-living spacecrafts keep accomplishing new feats despite changes in technology.

NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 are still exploring the outer solar system and continue to communicate with us on Earth daily.

The identical spacecrafts launched a couple of weeks apart from one another. Voyager 2 left Earth on August 20, and even though it launched first, it got its name because it was expected to reach Jupiter and Saturn after Voyager 1.

Voyager 2 launched on Aug. 20, 1977, about two weeks before the Sept. 5 launch of Voyager 1.

According to NASA, few missions can match the many achievements of the Voyager spacecrafts during their 40-year journey. Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft and only human-made object to have entered interstellar space. Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to have flown by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Even though the Voyagers will not come near a star until 40,000 years from now, together, they have improved our understanding of the characteristics of the atmosphere of Jupiter. They also discovered the first active volcanoes beyond Earth at Jupiter's moon Io; hints of a subsurface ocean on Jupiter's moon Europa; encountered Saturn's largest moon Titan, where data showed a thick Earth-like atmosphere; found the icy moon Miranda at Uranus and spotted icy-cold geysers on Neptune's moon Triton.

