Michael Moore buses Broadway audience to Trump Tower protest

New York (CNN) Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore led an audience from a Broadway theater to Trump Tower on Tuesday night to protest the president who was staying at his Fifth Avenue home.

Moore encouraged the audience of his one-man show "The Terms of My Surrender" to join him outside on a waiting bus that would take them on the 12-block trip to Trump Tower. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo joined him.

As the open top bus moved up Manhattan's Sixth Avenue, Ruffalo held a megaphone encouraging people to join them at Trump Tower.

Actress Olivia Wilde also joined the demonstration.

Outside Trump Tower, Wilde lead a chant "The time is now to stand up for love, to stand up for justice, to stand up for America."