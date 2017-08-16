Breaking News

Michael Moore buses Broadway audience to Trump Tower protest

By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN

Updated 8:41 AM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Michael Moore led his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump on Tuesday
New York (CNN)Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore led an audience from a Broadway theater to Trump Tower on Tuesday night to protest the president who was staying at his Fifth Avenue home.

Moore encouraged the audience of his one-man show "The Terms of My Surrender" to join him outside on a waiting bus that would take them on the 12-block trip to Trump Tower. Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo joined him.
As the open top bus moved up Manhattan's Sixth Avenue, Ruffalo held a megaphone encouraging people to join them at Trump Tower.
Actress Olivia Wilde also joined the demonstration.
    Outside Trump Tower, Wilde lead a chant "The time is now to stand up for love, to stand up for justice, to stand up for America."
    Wilde is currently starring in "1984" on Broadway, a play based on George Orwell's novel described by Amazon as a "dystopian vision of a government that will do anything to control the narrative."

    The group also paid tribute to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old who was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.