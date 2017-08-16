Baltimore removes Confederate statues

Story highlights Removal comes as other cities consider taking down monuments

In North Carolina, a woman allegedly toppled a Confederate statue

(CNN) Baltimore removed at least two Confederate statues early Wednesday after a white nationalist rally to protect monuments turned deadly in Virginia over the weekend.

The Baltimore City Council voted unanimously Monday to immediately remove four Confederate monuments, CNN affiliate WBAL reported . The council recommended the Maryland Historical Trust give permission for the removal before it can go forward.

By early Wednesday, at least two monuments had come down. Video posted on social media showed cranes slowly lowering them from their perches.

The removal comes as cities and states are considering taking down Confederate monuments following the clashes at the rally in Charlottesville, which left one woman dead.

JUST WATCHED What led to Charlottesville protests? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What led to Charlottesville protests? 02:36