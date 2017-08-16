'Bathroom bill' fails to make it out of Texas special session

Story highlights So-called bathroom bill fails on last day of special legislative session in Texas

Major companies and LGBTQ advocates had opposed legislation

(CNN) A controversial bill that would require people to use school restrooms and facilities that match the sex on their birth certificates has died in the Texas Legislature.

The so-called bathroom bill, which transgender advocates and major Texas companies had opposed, failed to make it out of the House on Tuesday, the last day of the state's special legislative session.

Senate Bill 3 had passed the state Senate earlier during the special session.

The potential legislation had divided Texas Republican lawmakers, pitting ardent supporter Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in opposition to House Speaker Joe Straus.

Moderate voices said Texas would face the same backlash North Carolina did last year when it passed a similar but broader bill. North Carolina lawmakers repealed the bill in March after business groups, athletic organizations and entertainers condemned it.