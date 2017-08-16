Report: Bannon calls white supremacists 'a collection of clowns'

Washington (CNN) Steve Bannon disparaged the mindset that motivates white supremacists in a Wednesday interview , calling the group "a collection of clowns."

Bannon and the White House did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

But Bannon's comments to the Prospect pushed back on that notion.

"It's a fringe element," Bannon told the magazine's co-founder Robert Kuttner about white nationalists within Trump's base. "I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more."

He added: "These guys are a collection of clowns."

Kuttner said that Bannon never asked for his remarks to be off the record.

"The question of whether the phone call was on or off the record never came up. This is also puzzling, since Steve Bannon is not exactly Bambi when it comes to dealing with the press. He's probably the most media-savvy person in America," Kuttner told CNN.