RNC chair: Trump 'did the right thing' in condemning hate groups

McDaniel also attempted to clarify Trump's assertion that there was "blame on both sides"

(CNN) The head of the national Republican Party insisted Wednesday that President Donald Trump "did the right thing" in condemning hate groups and white supremacists, but clearly stated the "blame lays squarely" with those groups for the violence in Charlottesville.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel also said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that such groups "have no place in our party" one day after Trump appeared to draw a moral equivalence between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters, saying that "both sides" were responsible for violence in the Virginia city.

"The President condemned the white supremacists and KKK and neo-Nazis unequivocally," she said. "(Trump) did it, and he should have, and he did. We have no place in our party at all for the KKK, anti-Semitism, racism, bigotry -- it has no place in the Republican Party. There is no home here. We don't want your vote."

She continued, "When it comes to Charlottesville, the blame lays squarely at the KKK and white supremacists who put together the rally and an entire event around hate and bigotry."

"You disagree with the President?" host David Muir asked.

