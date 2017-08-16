Story highlights There is a mixture of responses coming from Republicans

Washington (CNN) BREAKING NEWS: Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement Wednesday denouncing racism in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But the statement, coming one day after President Donald Trump was widely criticized for appearing to draw a moral equivalency between white supremacists and those protesting against them, did not directly address the President's response.

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms," they said. "As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."

ORIGINAL STORY: Republicans are mixed in their response after President Donald Trump's unpredictable Tuesday news conference, during which he defended white supremacists and blamed "both sides" for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But some Republicans spoke out against Trump, using his name directly to emphasize that they don't agree with what he said in Trump Tower.