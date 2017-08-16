Washington (CNN) US Attorney General Jeff Sessions criticized the city of Chicago Wednesday for its "lawless" sanctuary city policies.

Speaking in Miami, the attorney general criticized Chicago's leaders, like Mayor Rahm Emanuel and its city council, arguing that the sanctuary city policies are a rejection of US immigration laws, and "a declaration of open borders."

"These lawless policies do more than shield individual criminal aliens -- they also shelter and protect lethal gangs and transnational criminal organizations like the Latin Kings, the Bloods, MS-13," Sessions said while speaking in Miami.

"This is lawlessness," he said. "It makes no sense as a matter of policy. It is not moral or legal. ... For the sake of their city, Chicago's leaders need to recommit to policies that punish criminals instead of protecting them. They need to protect their citizens and not the criminals."

Read More