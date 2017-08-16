5 crewmen missing after Army chopper crashes near Oahu

Story highlights Wheeler Army Airfield lost contact with UH-60 Black Hawk late Tuesday

Helicopters and boats are searching the area; a debris field has been spotted

(CNN) An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down during a training exercise about 2 miles off the Hawaiian island of Oahu, according to the US Coast Guard.

Responders are searching for five missing crewmen.

The aircraft went down Tuesday night off the largely uninhabited Kaena Point on the west side of the island.

Two Black Hawk air crews were training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield, a few miles east, when communications were lost, the Coast Guard said.

Three helicopters, a Coast Guard cutter and response boat and the Honolulu Fire Department were among those responding.

