Story highlights Mitch McConnell also is taking a cautious approach to the President

The Senate majority leader will need to work with Trump soon to avoid a fiscal crisis

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been publicly silent so far over President Donald Trump's latest remarks on Charlottesville, is privately upset with the President's handling of the episode, according to a source close to the Kentucky Republican.

McConnell released a statement Wednesday morning ahead of a rally in Lexington similar to the one that turned violent in Charlottesville over the weekend.

"The white supremacist, KKK, and neo-nazi groups who brought hatred and violence to Charlottesville are now planning a rally in Lexington. Their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcome anywhere in America," McConnell said in his statement. "We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred. There are no good neo-nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. We all have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its evil head."

McConnell, who has a long history of working on civil rights issues, is deeply concerned that Trump is reopening long-festering racial tensions, something that could fan the flames ahead of demonstrations expected in Lexington, Kentucky, the source told CNN.

But McConnell also is taking a cautious approach to the President after Trump lashed the GOP leader repeatedly last week for failing to deliver on health care. McConnell, the source said, did not want to immediately attack Trump for fear that it would look like retribution for their fight last week.

Read More