(CNN) Former Secretary of State and US Ambassador to the UN Madeleine Albright blasted President Donald Trump's latest remarks on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, as "a new low" for the President.

"He is not normal. His reaction to this is not normal. It's not American," Albright told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC on Wednesday.

"I've been troubled generally, frankly, about the way that President Trump never talks about democracy, that kind of the values of our foreign policy have not been mentioned, and now we have sunk to this new low in terms of giving a moral equivalency to hatred," she said.

In a stunning news conference Tuesday, Trump restated his comments from the weekend regarding the violence stemming from white supremacists' protests in Charlottesville, assigning blame to "both sides" for the violence in the Virginia city.

He also urged the media not to make broad characterizations about those who attended an extreme right demonstration, in which marchers held torches and carried flags with swastikas and chanted racist and anti-Semitic slogans. Trump said not all those who came to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee were motivated by racism.

