US military leaders condemn racism after Charlottesville violence

Story highlights Three of the US Joint Chiefs have condemned the violence in Charlottesville

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson was the first member of the military brass to weigh in

Washington (CNN) In a rare move, top commanders in the US military are speaking out in the wake of the deadly violence that erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Despite the criticism swirling around President Donald Trump's recent remarks -- in which he appeared to draw a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters by blaming "both sides" for violence -- four US Joint Chiefs are issuing public condemnations of neo-Nazis, the Klu Klux Klan and white supremacist groups.

The statements are not directly addressing Trump's comments but are instead presented as a message to the general public, their troops and potential recruits. The statements are notable as US military leaders traditionally uphold an ironclad commitment to stay out of politics.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson was the first member of the military brass to weigh in on the issue, tweeting as news of the violence unfolded on Saturday.

"Events in Charlottesville unacceptable and musn't be tolerated @USNavy for ever stands against intolerance & hatred," the post said.

Events in Charlottesville unacceptable & musnt be tolerated @USNavy forever stands against intolerance & hatred...https://t.co/tg0cETibaq — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) August 13, 2017

Read More