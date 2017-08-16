Story highlights The email compared George Washington to confederate leader Gen. Robert E. Lee

Washington (CNN) A personal lawyer to President Donald Trump forwarded an email comparing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to founding US President George Washington, and saying that the activist movement Black Lives Matter "has been totally infiltrated by terrorist groups," The New York Times reported Wednesday evening.

The email, with the subject line "The Information that Validates President Trump on Charlottesville," was forwarded by Trump lawyer John Dowd to conservative journalists, government officials and friends, the Times reported, citing a copy of the email that was provided to them by one of its recipients.

Dowd, a well-known DC-based attorney, joined Trump's personal legal team in June

On Washington and Lee, the email argues that "both owned slaves," "both rebelled against the ruling government," "both men's battle tactics are still taught at West Point," "both were great men, great Americans and great commanders" and "both saved America."

"There literally is no difference between the two men," the email says, according to The Times. "You cannot be against General Lee and be for General Washington."

