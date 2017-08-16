Former CIA director slams Trump's 'despicable' comments in letter to CNN anchor

Washington (CNN) Former CIA director John Brennan slammed President Donald Trump's "dangerous" and "ugly" comments on the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia -- writing a personal letter to CNN's Wolf Blitzer after "The Situation Room" anchor spoke publicly about the fact that he lost all four grandparents to the evils of Nazism.

In a staggering, impromptu news conference in New York on Tuesday, Trump blamed the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend on aggressors on both sides of the conflict -- equating the white supremacists on one side with the "alt-left" on the other side -- after his top White House aides spent days trying to clean up after Trump's initial vague response.

The letter said the following:

"Wolf:

Just watched your interview with Senator Blumenthal when you mentioned that you lost all four of your grandparents to the unspeakable evil of Nazism. I just want to extend my sympathies not only for their deaths but also to you and your family--and countless others--for the pain inflicted today by the despicable words of Donald Trump. Mr. Trump's words, and the beliefs they reflect, are a national disgrace, and all Americans of conscience need to repudiate his ugly and dangerous comments. If allowed to continue along this senseless path, Mr. Trump will do lasting harm to American society and to our standing in the world. By his words and his actions, Mr. Trump is putting our national security and our collective futures at grave risk.

