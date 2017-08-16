Story highlights The FBI launched an investigation into James Gonzalo Medina in 2016

Court documents say he discussed attacking a Jewish center in southern Florida

(CNN) A Florida man who federal authorities say planned to bomb a Jewish synagogue pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal hate crime and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The timing of Justice Department's announcement of James Gonzalo Medina's guilty plea struck a chord during a week plagued by the aftermath of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

The FBI launched an investigation into Medina in 2016 after authorities learned he had expressed anti-Semitic views with associates and discussed plans to attack the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center in southern Florida, according to court filings.

Authorities say Medina scoped out the synagogue for potential vulnerabilities, told a confidential source that a Jewish holiday would be a "good day" to carry out the bomb attack, and then later procured what he believed to be an explosive device from an undercover agent.

"When asked whether he knew that if the attack succeeded, that people may have died, (Medina) responded, 'whatever happens,'" prosecutors said in the complaint.

Read More