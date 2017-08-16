Security clearance under review for right-wing activist Trump retweeted

Story highlights Trump retweeted Posobiec on Monday

Posobiec promoted the "Pizzagate" conspiracy

Washington (CNN) The security clearance of Jack Posobiec, a right-wing activist and Navy intelligence officer, is under review, a Navy official told CNN.

Posobiec is a Navy reservist and intelligence officer who has trafficked in debunked conspiracy theories and was retweeted by President Donald Trump this week.

A Navy official told CNN on Wednesday that Posobiec's security clearance is now being reviewed by his command, which considering whether his statements and behavior are in violation of the conditions of his clearance.

Posobiec is one of many bombastic right-wing voices who have picked up steam online, posting nearly constantly to Twitter and earning the praise of Trump's supporters as well as attention from the President himself.

NBC was first to report on Posobiec's security clearance review.

