Story highlights The resolution gives Democrats a way to press Republicans to go on the record

At least one House committee wants hearings after the Charlottesville violence

(CNN) Three House Democrats drafted a resolution to formally censure President Donald Trump for saying Tuesday that "both sides" shared responsibility for the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, a young woman protesting hate groups, as well as injuring more than a dozen people.

Rep Jerry Nadler of New York, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington announced they planned to introduce the resolution when the House of Representatives has a brief "pro forma" session Friday. The House is currently on a five-week summer recess and members are not scheduled to be back in Washington until after Labor Day.

Top Republican leaders like the House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly and publicly broke with Trump's stunning comments that came at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, though neither statement directly referenced the President's comments.

A day after he strongly condemned white supremacist groups involved in the violent clashes over the weekend in Charlottesville, the President reverted back to his initial take on the situation that caused many Republicans to criticize him.

"I think there's blame on both sides," Trump said, arguing that the counter protestors deserved an equal amount of blame. GOP officials across the political spectrum distanced themselves from the comments, which gained praise from David Duke, a former KKK grand wizard.

