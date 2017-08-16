Breaking News

Hicks likely to become next WH communications director

By Jeff Zeleny, Sara Murray and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Updated 8:38 AM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

(CNN)Senior communications adviser Hope Hicks will likely take on the role of White House communications director, according to two sources inside the White House and one outside.

Discussions are in the final stages, the sources said.
Earlier this month, a White House official told CNN there were internal discussions that Stephen Miller, a senior adviser on policy, could be considered for an elevated communications role in addition to his current position.
    The role of communications director has been vacant since Anthony Scaramucci was ousted from the position shortly after John Kelly took over as chief of staff last month.
    As the White House senior communications adviser, Hicks helps shape Trump's messaging. She was a public relations professional for the Trump Organization before becoming one of the first people to join Trump's campaign press team.
    Her relationship with Trump began while she was working for Hiltzik Strategies, a New York public relations firm founded by Matthew Hiltzik, a longtime Hillary Clinton supporter. She eventually left the firm to work for the Trump Organization and worked on several projects, including Ivanka Trump's fashion line and Trump resorts.

    CNN's Eugene Scott contributed to this report.