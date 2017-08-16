GOP rep. on Trump: 'It's pretty simple' to call out white supremacists

(CNN) While some Republicans have failed to criticize President Donald Trump by name for his remarks on the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, attack, one Republican congressman is doubling down on his criticism of Trump's claim that there were "very fine people on both sides."

After Trump made the remarks on Tuesday, Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell, of Michigan, tweeted, "You can't be a 'very fine person' and be a white supremacist @POTUS"

He echoed those comments in an interview with Kate Bolduan on CNN's " Outfront, " saying, "I don't believe you can be a fine person and a white supremacist. They're mutually exclusive, can't use them in the same line."

"I don't believe that you can be a fine person and a white supremacist, they're mutually exclusive" @RepPaulMitchell

Mitchell said he didn't hesitate to respond to Trump because he wanted to send a message "to remind the President that we need to be careful how we express things" and that "the KKK, neo-Nazis, are fundamentally opposed to what our Constitution is about, which is equality of all men, so it's pretty simple to call them out."

"When you see people with swastikas, yelling Nazi slogans, fine people -- as I put it to people -- get out of Dodge. They leave, they get out of the area," he added. "You don't stick around to see what happens. So unfortunately, I don't buy the argument that somehow fine people got caught up in this."

