(CNN)Donald Trump's longtime adviser and personal attorney Michael Cohen says that his support for the President does not make him a racist -- because Trump is not a racist.
"As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist," Cohen tweeted on Wednesday. The post was accompanied with a collage of photos of Cohen with several African-Americans in various social settings.
He clarified the post a few minutes later by retweeting a reply that said "Because @POTUS is not a racist!" followed by an American flag and a heart.
Cohen has been a vocal on Twitter about defending the President's response to last weekend's violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. He continued to tweet and retweet messages of support after Tuesday's news conference that saw Trump blaming both white supremacist extremists and counterprotesters for the violence by saying "I think there is blame on both sides."
Since the news conference, Cohen has retweeted a picture of Trump during his trip to Israel, suggested that he's gotten abuse for being "both a proud Jew & a proud Trump supporter" and a post from pro-Trump Pastor Darrell Scott that blamed the liberal media for the violence in Charlottesville.
Cohen has also posted the statement from former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush condemning bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred of all kinds and a video clip of car attack victim Heather Haley's father, who spoke Wednesday at her memorial service.
When some critics accused Cohen of using posed photos with black friends to prove he's not racist, Scott -- who leads President Trump's diversity council -- said those relationships are real.
He tweeted "My Brother; who I've talked to every day for the last 6 years!!! This is no photo op ... these relationships are REAL!!!"