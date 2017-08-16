Story highlights President Trump's attorney tweeted that he has no tolerance for racism

Michael Cohen has been vocal supporter of Trump's response to Charlottesville

(CNN) Donald Trump's longtime adviser and personal attorney Michael Cohen says that his support for the President does not make him a racist -- because Trump is not a racist.

"As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist," Cohen tweeted on Wednesday. The post was accompanied with a collage of photos of Cohen with several African-Americans in various social settings.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

He clarified the post a few minutes later by retweeting a reply that said "Because @POTUS is not a racist!" followed by an American flag and a heart.