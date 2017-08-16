Read the White House's talking points on Trump's news conference

Story highlights The memo shows the White House is standing behind Trump's comments

An RNC spokeswoman stated similar points

Washington (CNN) The White House is asking surrogates to stand behind the points made on Tuesday by President Donald Trump in his explosive news conference, in which he said "both sides" were responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The memo, provided to CNN by a GOP source late Tuesday afternoon, came hours after Trump's impromptu remarks at Trump Tower in New York, in which he appeared to draw a moral equivalency between white supremacists and their counter-protesters.

The memo repeatedly emphasizes that far-left "extremists" are also responsible for violence, both in Charlottesville and the congressional baseball shooting, in which GOP members of Congress were targeted by a Bernie Sanders supporter. But despite Trump's "both sides" comment, the examples provided do not include any acts of violence by those on the far-right.

It also says Trump's message Tuesday was of inclusiveness and equality.

Kayleigh McEnany, a former CNN commentator who was recently tapped to be national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, broadcast similar talking points in a tweet Tuesday evening: "President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today. The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness!"

President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today. The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 15, 2017

