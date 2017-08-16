Story highlights President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has slated a rally next week

His event will be in Arizona where the President has fought with both senators

(CNN) President Donald Trump is planning a campaign-style rally in Arizona next week, amid an uproar sparked by his ambivalent response to white supremacists and the death of an anti-racist protester in Charlottesville.

Trump will host supporters in Phoenix next Tuesday, one week after he reiterated his claim that anti-racist protesters were as violent as Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi protesters in Charlottesville and that the "alt-right" groups included some "very fine" people.

The Trump rally, organized by his re-election campaign, appears to mirror the 2016 campaign rallies which helped rocket him to the front of the Republican pack but were also marred by racial and anti-Semitic tensions. In an Arizona rally last October, a Trump supporter walked by the media chanting "Jew-S-A" -- something Trump's campaign advisers denounced at the time.

Adding to the tension, Trump appeared to hint over the weekend that he may pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio -- a lightning rod for more than a decade in the immigration battle, who was found guilty last month of refusing to follow a judge's order barring him from racially profiling Latinos. Phoenix is in Maricopa County. Trump retweeted a story from Fox News reporting that he was "seriously considering" pardoning Arpaio.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders have run from Trump in the wake of Tuesday's comments on Charlottesville -- distancing themselves in much the same way as they did during the 2016 campaign, but not attacking him.

