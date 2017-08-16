For service chiefs, speaking out isn't defiance - it's leadership

Story highlights John Kirby: Heads of Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force have denounced bigotry in the wake of Charlottesville

(CNN) As of Wednesday, each of the four service chiefs -- the heads of the Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force -- have issued statements denouncing racism and bigotry in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

I know each of these men personally, and served on staffs with all of them. And I'm comfortable saying that none relished the idea of having to publicly weigh in on an issue like this. It's not their style, and they know it's not their place to involve themselves in what for many has become an issue of domestic politics.

Except to these men, it is most assuredly not about politics. It's about leadership.

To a one, they are warriors in the classic sense: quiet professionals who eschew politics and who prefer to focus on mission. Gen. Mark Milley of the Army and the Marine Corps' Gen. Robert Neller have real-world combat experience in Iraq and Afghanistan. They know what it's like to fight and bleed alongside American men and women of every possible stripe.

Gen. David Goldfein of the Air Force is a fighter pilot who flew combat missions in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Allied Force and Enduring Freedom.

