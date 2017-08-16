My grandparents would be shocked by Trump

Story highlights Steve Israel: My grandparents fled anti-Semitism in Russia and Ukraine to find safety in America

(CNN) My grandparents, Myron Kuznicki and Raisse Volovitz, arrived in America in the 1920s. At the time, they were escaping anti-Semitism in Russia and Ukraine.

Over a decade after they arrived, they watched from afar as the Nazis murdered 6 million Jews -- Nazis who marched through the streets with torch lights, chanting about blood and soil and the expulsion of Jews.

Steve Israel

My grandparents raised two children and had five grandchildren. They insisted that the grandchildren understand the precious gifts America bestowed on us. They told us that even if the streets weren't paved with gold, no one could force us off the streets. Everyone was welcome.

When I was elected to the United States Congress, I took my grandparents' faded pictures, taken shortly after they arrived in America, and placed them prominently near my desk in the Rayburn House Office Building.

After President Donald Trump's comments about Charlottesville, I've thought a lot about how they would have reacted. Having fled raw bigotry, they would have understood that there's no way to silence all expressions of hate in a nation. However, they would have been horrified at the remarks of an American President who seemed to give aid and comfort to the haters.

