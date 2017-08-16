By leaving Trump's panel, CEO's made things worse

Story highlights Trump dissolved business advisory panels after exodus of CEOs who said they were troubled by his handling of Charlottesville

Mark Bauerlein: Liberals have made it impossible to sit at table with someone with whom you disagree. This hurts democracy

Mark Bauerlein is a professor of English at Emory University, senior editor of the journal "First Things" and author of "The Dumbest Generation: How the Digital Age Stupefies Young Americans and Jeopardizes Our Future; Or, Don't Trust Anyone Under 30." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It's hard to imagine that mob violence over a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, has any bearing on business groups organized by the White House, but the President's two CEO panels ended up toppled in the chaos of the past week anyway. There is a lesson here, but it may be different from what you think.

Mark Bauerlein

After three, then four, then six, and finally eight business and union leaders resigned in rapid succession from the Manufacturing Council and the Strategic and Public Policy Forum, President Donald Trump dissolved the panels entirely.

This is where we are. Nothing is immune to partisanship; everything is political; you can't disagree with others and remain at the table together.

The members resigned because of something that had no relation to corporations and the workforce. They believed that Trump didn't denounce white supremacists quickly and unambiguously enough -- and thus, he was complicit in American racism, a view the President seemed to bolster with comments Tuesday that walked back his more moderate comments on Charlottesville from two days earlier. The CEOs took their cue from the media.

A column in USA Today maintained that President Trump's initial tweets "provided aid and comfort to the Nazis and white supremacists." The headline at Mother Jones says it all: "What Does It Take for Conservatives to Acknowledge that Donald Trump Is Racist?" On the right, too, we find voices joining the chorus. Commentary's John Podhoretz claimed that Trump's instinct is : "Do not attack the white supremacists."

