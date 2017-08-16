Calling BS on BMI: How can we tell how fat we are?

Story highlights BMI was never meant to be used to diagnose individual obesity, experts say

The measurement may be inaccurate for children, athletes, people of certain races

(CNN) When Kate Townsend took her kids for their back-to-school health checkups last month, she got a surprise.

The Western Springs, Illinois, mother of three wanted to make sure their vaccinations were up-to-date. The pediatrician did talk about shots, but also mentioned her daughter's body mass index.

"She said to my daughter, 'you are in this percentile, which is in total normal range,' but she made it sound like one more number, and that is too big," Townsend said.

The family was surprised. The girl is an active volleyball player, Townsend said, who grew 2½ inches this year. "My daughter's in great shape. And she was sensitive about this news. I tried to reassure her 'that is just a number' and to move on."

Townsend was right, many experts say, because a growing body of research shows that body mass index, or BMI, may not be the best measure for a growing girl -- or for adults.