(CNN) 82 days, 1,850 kilometers across Mongolia -- they're calling it the longest hole of golf ever played.

Most will be aware of 18-hole golf courses where par is a mere 72. This is being dubbed a par 14,000.

Adam Rolston, a scratch golfer, and Ron Rutland, serving as his caddy, are bidding for a world record. They started their journey across Mongolia in late June and hope to finish in September.

Each has his own individual challenges. Rolston is hitting between 160 and 180 shots a day, and prior to the trip was working to harden the skin on his hands to prevent them from blistering.

And Rutland, an adventure junkie who has previously cycled unsupported from his native South Africa to England, is tasked with hauling a 100 kg cart of equipment, including food, water, camping essentials and, most inconvenient of all, extra golf balls.