Nainggolan and Hazard play for Belgium

(CNN) If Eden Hazard is to win the Ballon d'Or the Chelsea player probably needs to start scoring more goals, says his Belgian international teammate Radja Nainggolan.

In recent years the Ballon d'Or award has been rotated between Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Messi has scored over 500 goals for Barcelona, while Ronaldo has netted over 400 times for Real. The 26-year-old Hazard, who is currently out of action with an ankle injury, has scored 122 goals for the clubs he has played for -- Chelsea and Lille -- as well as 17 times for Belgium.

"I think he has the capacity to win it because, for me, he is a very talented player, a very good player, a decisive player," Nainggolan, who plays for Italian side Roma, told CNN Sport as he reflected on Hazard's talents.

"He makes a difference on the pitch, but the only difference between him and, let's say, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, is that they score much more than him."

