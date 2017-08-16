A Swiss hotel asks Jewish guests to shower before entering the pool

Story highlights Swiss hotel blasted for being anti-Semitic after posting signs about pool, hotel freezer

Signs have since been removed, Israeli Embassy representative says

(CNN) A Swiss hotel has been accused of anti-Semitism after a manager reportedly posted signs instructing Jewish guests to shower before using its pool.

"To our Jewish guests, women, men and children, please take a shower before you go swimming," one sign said. "If you break the rules I'm forced to cloes (sic) the swimming pool for you."

Another sign in the kitchen addressed to "our Jewish guests" said the hotel's freezer would only be available from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. "I hope you understand that our team does not like being disturbed all the time," it read.

Guests spotted the placards at the Paradies hotel in the Swiss resort village of Arosa. The news of the signs spread quickly after an outraged guest posted a picture to Facebook.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely called the incident "an anti-Semitic act of the worst and ugliest kind" and demanded the person who posted the signs "be brought to justice."

Read More