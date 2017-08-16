London (CNN) Britain's largest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived at its home port in Portsmouth on Wednesday making its first public appearance.

The £3 billion ship, which is 280 meters long, weighs 65,000 tonnes and has a top speed in excess of 25 knots an hour, sailed from Scotland to the south coast of England where it will be based before becoming fully operational in 2023.

The vessel, which has a crew of around 700, will eventually hold 1,600 people once it houses F-35B jets and Crowsnest helicopters.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the lead ship in the new Queen Elizabeth class of supercarriers.

"When she enters service she will help keep Britain safe at a time of increased threats, able to fill multiple roles from providing air power anywhere at any time to fight future campaigns, supporting allies or delivering humanitarian aid," Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said.

The harbor was packed with well wishers as the ship completed its journey south while a small flotilla of boats gathered to meet the new arrival.

