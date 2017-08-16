(CNN) It's an embarrassing error for any political party to make, let alone a nationalist one. On Monday, a branch of Germany's far-right AfD (Alternatives for Germany) tweeted a picture of a mountain landscape with the headline "Our program for Germany" and a call to action: "Take your country back."

Just one problem -- the mountain is the Matterhorn and it's in Switzerland.

The tweet, sent from the official Twitter account of the party's Nuremberg branch, has since been deleted. But the image -- and the "take your country back" message -- has been used in other tweets from the same account.

AfD representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The AfD is hoping to enter the German parliament for the first time in the federal election at the end of September.

