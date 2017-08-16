Homeless hero from Manchester attack charged with theft

(CNN) Chris Parker, a homeless man who was hailed as a hero in the wake of the Manchester Arena terror attack, has been charged with two counts of theft on the same night.

Parker appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges relating to "a stolen bank card," according to a statement from Manchester Police.

The 33-year-old was praised in May for helping injured victims in the wake of the nail bomb attack, which killed 22 people

Parker is alleged to have stolen a purse and its contents from the grandmother of Sorrell Leczkowski, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in the attack, according to the UK Press Association.

Parker was also accused of taking a cell phone of another teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

