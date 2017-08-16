Marvel's 'Defenders' finds fun in superhero team-up

(CNN) The product of meticulous planning, "Marvel's The Defenders" starts slowly but rewards patience, gradually uniting its "street level" heroes against a somewhat amorphous but bigger-than-any-one-can-handle threat. Cast as the anti-Avengers, this latest Netflix show underscores Marvel's ambitions and ability to wring value out of characters that aren't exactly household names.

Perhaps inevitably, "Defenders" limps along a bit in the early going (four episodes were previewed), juggling not only its four superheroes -- Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter), Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) -- but their assorted sidekicks from previous stand-alone adventures. Even for Marvel aficionados, that's a lot to process.

Hang in there, though, and the lines begin to intersect, as the heroes square off individually and eventually together against forces of the shadowy cabal known as the Hand, led here by the mysterious Alexandra, lustily played by Sigourney Weaver as if she's realizing a long-deferred dream to become a Bond villain.

Notably, Daredevil is the only one who wears a costume in this bunch, and at least initially even he gets by simply strapping a scarf over his face. In classic Marvel fashion, there's also plenty of bickering among the heroes, with Cage at one point growling that he's "not looking for super-friends," at not-so-veiled shot at Marvel rival DC.

Frankly, given their serialized nature all the Marvel shows would benefit from slightly shorter orders than 13-episode seasons, and based on the leisurely pace at the outset that's probably the case here as well.

