Breaking News

'Pussyhat' and refugee flag shortlisted for Beazley Designs of the Year

By Oscar Holland, CNN

Updated 5:29 AM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sports brand Nike worked together with athletes to develop a single-layer sporting hijab for Muslim women.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Sports brand Nike worked together with athletes to develop a single-layer sporting hijab for Muslim women.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Graham is a lifelike sculpture designed to show the type of body needed to survive a car crash. Built in collaboration with a crash investigator and a trauma surgeon, it was created as an interactive and educational tool for the Transport Accident Commission in Victoria, Australia.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Graham is a lifelike sculpture designed to show the type of body needed to survive a car crash. Built in collaboration with a crash investigator and a trauma surgeon, it was created as an interactive and educational tool for the Transport Accident Commission in Victoria, Australia.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
A global phenomenon upon its release last year, Pokemon Go saw players interacting with their surroundings using augmented reality. The game had been downloaded more than 750 million times as of June 2017.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
A global phenomenon upon its release last year, Pokemon Go saw players interacting with their surroundings using augmented reality. The game had been downloaded more than 750 million times as of June 2017.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Designed by Syrian refugee Yara Said, the flag&#39;s color reflects the orange life vests worn by migrants coming to Europe by sea. It was used by the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Designed by Syrian refugee Yara Said, the flag's color reflects the orange life vests worn by migrants coming to Europe by sea. It was used by the Refugee Olympic Team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
The Protest Banner Lending Library in Chicago offers a space to those wanting to create their own protest banners and placards.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
The Protest Banner Lending Library in Chicago offers a space to those wanting to create their own protest banners and placards.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
A collection of posters, T-shirts and digital images aimed to convince the British electorate to vote to remain in the European Union ahead of last year&#39;s referendum.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
A collection of posters, T-shirts and digital images aimed to convince the British electorate to vote to remain in the European Union ahead of last year's referendum.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
A drone designed to assist migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. As well as identifying refugee boats, the device can can drop life jackets, buoys, food and other supplies.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
A drone designed to assist migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea. As well as identifying refugee boats, the device can can drop life jackets, buoys, food and other supplies.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
One of three projects on this year&#39;s shortlist that address the global refugee crisis, the Calais Builds project offered temporary accommodation to migrants in France.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
One of three projects on this year's shortlist that address the global refugee crisis, the Calais Builds project offered temporary accommodation to migrants in France.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Made from interlocking pieces of timber, Donn Holohan&#39;s Wind and Rain Bridge was designed to reconnect remote Chinese villages that had been affected by heavy flooding in 2014.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Made from interlocking pieces of timber, Donn Holohan's Wind and Rain Bridge was designed to reconnect remote Chinese villages that had been affected by heavy flooding in 2014.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Found in the old alleyways of central Beijing, this plug-in house offered an affordable alternative to the Chinese capital&#39;s increasingly expensive apartments.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Found in the old alleyways of central Beijing, this plug-in house offered an affordable alternative to the Chinese capital's increasingly expensive apartments.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
A disused fire station in Antwerp, Belgium, was transformed office building by Zaha Hadid Architects, winner of 2014&#39;s Beazley Design of the Year.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
A disused fire station in Antwerp, Belgium, was transformed office building by Zaha Hadid Architects, winner of 2014's Beazley Design of the Year.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Hoping to bring 3D printing into the mainstream market, OTHR uses the technology to print and sell functional household items.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Hoping to bring 3D printing into the mainstream market, OTHR uses the technology to print and sell functional household items.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Hip-hop group Atmosphere performs during the launch of Kanye West&#39;s temporary PABLO store in London in 2016.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Hip-hop group Atmosphere performs during the launch of Kanye West's temporary PABLO store in London in 2016.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Ecoalf&#39;s fabric is made from plastic and debris found in the Mediterranean Sea and other recyclable materials.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Ecoalf's fabric is made from plastic and debris found in the Mediterranean Sea and other recyclable materials.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Reminiscent of the &quot;Where&#39;s Waldo&quot; book series, these awareness posters challenge viewers to find women in male-dominated workplaces.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Reminiscent of the "Where's Waldo" book series, these awareness posters challenge viewers to find women in male-dominated workplaces.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
In the wake of the UK&#39;s decision to withdraw from the European Union, these postcards were designed for those hoping to maintain connections between Britain and Europe.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
In the wake of the UK's decision to withdraw from the European Union, these postcards were designed for those hoping to maintain connections between Britain and Europe.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
A small, ribbed furniture joint that doesn&#39;t require tools or glue to assemble.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
A small, ribbed furniture joint that doesn't require tools or glue to assemble.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
The world&#39;s first self-driving 3D-printed bus can carry up to 12 passengers at a time.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
The world's first self-driving 3D-printed bus can carry up to 12 passengers at a time.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
An electric moped that is manufactured using traditional Moroccan materials and craft techniques.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
An electric moped that is manufactured using traditional Moroccan materials and craft techniques.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Designed in reaction to Trump&#39;s presidency, the pussyhat became a regular fixture at women&#39;s rights marches.
Photos: And the best designs of the year are...
Designed in reaction to Trump's presidency, the pussyhat became a regular fixture at women's rights marches.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
*Nike Pro Hijab by Nike (Fashion) Graham car crash evolved human*Pokemon GO by Niantic (Digital) *The Refugee Nation Flag by Yara Said (Graphics) *Protest Banner Lending Library by Aram Han Sifuentes (Graphics) *Pro-EU, anti-Brexit Poster Campaign by Wolfgang Tillmans (Graphics) *Avy Search and Rescue Drone by Paul Vastert, David Wielemaker, Christian McCabe andPatrique Zaman (Product) The Calais Builds project by Grainne Hassett with architecture Students from University of Limerick (Architecture) Wind and Rain Bridge by Donn Holohan (Architecture) Mrs Fan&#39;s Plug-In House by People&#39;s Architecture Office (Architecture) Port House by Zaha Hadid Architects (Architecture) OTHR by Joe Doucet, Dean DiSimone and Evan Clabots (Digital) Life of Pablo Pop-up Stores by Kanye West and Bravado (Fashion) Upcycling the Oceans by Ecoalf (Fashion) Finding Her by IC4Design and DDB Dubai (Graphics) *ME &amp; EU by Nathan Smith and Sam T. Smith (Graphics) Wedge dowel by IKEA (Product) Olli by Local Motors (Transport) Mahjouba Initiative by Eric van Hove (Transport) *Pussyhat Project by Krista SuhJayna Zweiman, Kat Coyle and Aurora Lady (Fashion)

(CNN)An Olympic flag for refugees and a knitted hat worn in protest against Donald Trump have been named among the year's best designs.

They join 60 others nominees in a politically charged shortlist for the prestigious Beazley Designs of the Year 2017, announced today by the Design Museum in London.
In the wake of the UK&#39;s decision to withdraw of the European Union, these postcards were designed for those hoping to maintain connections between Britain to Europe.
In the wake of the UK's decision to withdraw of the European Union, these postcards were designed for those hoping to maintain connections between Britain to Europe.
Now in its 10th year, the awards span six design categories: products, transport, graphics, fashion, digital and architecture. Previous winners include the iconic Barack Obama "Hope" poster and the torch used in the London 2012 Olympics.
The game-changing design made to go unnoticed
The game-changing design made to go unnoticed
But while the awards program often reflects current affairs, this year's shortlist tackles some unusually heavy topics, according to Glenn Adamson, curator of an accompanying exhibition at the Design Museum.
    Read: How contemporary art can change the world
    Read More
    "There's a lot of very tough stuff in there. It feels like there's a particular weight on this year's exhibition," Adamson said in a phone interview. "But it's great to show how design can make a difference."

    Sign of the times

    Designed in reaction to Trump presidency, the pussyhat became a regular fixture at women&#39;s rights marches last year.
    Designed in reaction to Trump presidency, the pussyhat became a regular fixture at women's rights marches last year.
    Reflecting a turbulent year in world politics, the latest nominees include an anti-Brexit poster campaign, a lending library for protest banners and the "pussyhat," a pink knitted hat designed in response to Donald Trump's comments about women.
    Hospital designs that are changing the way you&#39;re cared for
    Hospital designs that are changing the way you're cared for
    After last year's top prize went to a flat-pack refugee shelter by Ikea, designs addressing the global migrant crisis again feature on the shortlist. Nominees include another temporary housing project, as well as a rescue drone and a flag used by the Refugee Olympic Team.
    Read: Celebrating 100 years of innovative Finnish design
    "The flag is a very powerful image because (its Syrian designer) Yara Said was herself displaced and had come to come to Europe on a boat," Adamson said, explaining how the orange life vest inspired the flag's coloring.
    "Now you have the flag being manufactured by refugees, which provides them with employment. So it's a topical design that is representative of the times."
    Designed by Syrian refugee Yara Said.
    Designed by Syrian refugee Yara Said.
    The shortlist also features some less political -- though perhaps no less notable -- examples of groundbreaking design. Pokemon Go, Nike's sporting hijab and the world's first 3D-printed self-driving bus have all made the shortlist.
    The nominees will be on show at the Design Museum from Oct.18, with the winners announced on Jan. 25, 2018.