CNN 10 - August 17, 2017

(CNN) August 17, 2017

There's been an outbreak of cholera in Yemen, potentially infecting as many as 500,000 people. Today's show explains what's exacerbating the problem. Also featured: an examination of NAFTA as talks begin on renegotiating the deal. And a couple of science stories discuss a possible new use for carbon fiber and the distances some people will travel to witness a total solar eclipse.

